Auto This Week: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Ducati Monster SP launched in India and more

From the launch of sleek and stylish BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport to the track-focused Ducati Monster SP’s entry in the Indian market, there's something for every auto enthusiast this week. Skoda Auto India has launched the updated Kodiaq, while Renault India has given the Kiger RXT(O) model a facelift. Finally, Citroen India has released a new turbo-petrol variant of the Citroen C3.

BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport

BMW India has unveiled a new variant of its X1 sports activity vehicle , the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, which is locally produced in Chennai and priced at Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148 bhp of power and 220 Nm torque, paired with an automatic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The X1 sDrive18i M Sport boasts LED headlights, LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, and an M Aerodynamics package. The interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and sports seats. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and hill start assist.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Auto India has launched the 2023 Kodiaq, its flagship SUV model, in India. The spacious SUV has a seating capacity of up to 7 individuals and comes in three variants: Style, Sportline, and L&K. The Kodiaq has been revamped to adhere to the latest BS6 Stage 2 emission standards and now boasts a powerful 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine, capable of churning out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The Kodiaq features a 4x4 system, 6 driving modes, door-edge protectors, a rear spoiler, lounge step, outer headrests, progressive steering, Dynamic Chassis Control, adjustable suspension, ambient lighting, and a powerful Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system with subwoofer.