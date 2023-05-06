English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsAuto This Week: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Ducati Monster SP launched in India and more

Auto This Week: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Ducati Monster SP launched in India and more

Auto This Week: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport, Ducati Monster SP launched in India and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 8:26:50 AM IST (Published)

From the launch of sleek and stylish BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport to the track-focused Ducati Monster SP’s entry in the Indian market, there's something for every auto enthusiast this week.

From the launch of sleek and stylish BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport to the track-focused Ducati Monster SP’s entry in the Indian market, there's something for every auto enthusiast this week. Skoda Auto India has launched the updated Kodiaq, while Renault India has given the Kiger RXT(O) model a facelift. Finally, Citroen India has released a new turbo-petrol variant of the Citroen C3.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport
BMW India has unveiled a new variant of its X1 sports activity vehicle, the X1 sDrive18i M Sport, which is locally produced in Chennai and priced at Rs 48.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148 bhp of power and 220 Nm torque, paired with an automatic seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The X1 sDrive18i M Sport boasts LED headlights, LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, and an M Aerodynamics package. The interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and sports seats. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and hill start assist.
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Auto India has launched the 2023 Kodiaq, its flagship SUV model, in India. The spacious SUV has a seating capacity of up to 7 individuals and comes in three variants: Style, Sportline, and L&K. The Kodiaq has been revamped to adhere to the latest BS6 Stage 2 emission standards and now boasts a powerful 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine, capable of churning out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The Kodiaq features a 4x4 system, 6 driving modes, door-edge protectors, a rear spoiler, lounge step, outer headrests, progressive steering, Dynamic Chassis Control, adjustable suspension, ambient lighting, and a powerful Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system with subwoofer.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X