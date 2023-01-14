Auto This Week: Best of Auto Expo 2023, launches from Mahindra and BMW

Here are this week’s biggest auto headlines that you need to know about.

The Indian Auto Expo 2023 made its grand return after a gap of three years. With top automakers present at the exhibition, which is on from January 11 to 18, it’s hardly a surprise that most of this week’s biggest news will come from the expo. From launches and reveals to prototypes and future news, the Auto Expo has it all.

Here are this week’s biggest auto headlines that you need to know about.

Mahindra announces new Thar variants

Mahindra announced two new versions of its immensely rugged sports utility vehicle (SUV) Thar. The company will now be selling a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) variant in two engine options and a Four Wheel Drive (4WD) variant of the vehicle. The RWD Thar will start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift

German luxury vehicles manufacturer BMW has launched a facelift for its 3 Series Gran Limousine. The luxury sedan will be available in petrol and diesel variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel – with prices starting from Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata completes acquisition of Ford’s Gujarat plant

Auto Expo Launches

With companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor unveiled or will be unveiling their latest vehicles that they are planning to launch in the future. Here are some of the vehicles unveiled by these companies.

SWITCH EiV 7 Electric Bus – The electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group company unveiled its new electric bus.

BYD Seal Luxury EV Sedan – Chinese electric carmaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) unveiled the luxury EV sedan BYD Seal. The company said it will look to launch the car in India in the last quarter of 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Off-roader – Maruti Suzuki finally launched its long awaited off-road capable five-seater SUV Jimny. The company also opened bookings for the car with plans to go on sale by mid-2023.

Tata Motors – Tata Motors line-up at the Auto Expo deserves a para of its own. The automobile manufacturer was launching electric vehicles, passenger vehicles, and the commercial vehicles. The company unveiled Harrier EV and Sierra EV and showcased the Altroz CNG among others.