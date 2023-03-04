Auto This Week: New two-wheelers from Bajaj and Honda, Honda City facelift and Citroen eC3 unveiled

From two-wheeler launches to automobile OEMs like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Jeep and Skoda offering heavy discounts, here's a roundup of all the biggest headlines of the week from the auto sector.

This week, two major two-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj and Honda, launched new models in the Indian market. Honda has also revealed the facelift version of its popular sedan, the City, while French automaker Citroen launched its highly anticipated electric car, the eC3. These new launches have generated significant interest among industry experts and automobile enthusiasts alike. Here is a look at the biggest headlines of the week

Honda launched CB350 Cafe Racer

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched a new version of the CB350 H’Ness, the CB350 Cafe Racer . The bike comes with an all-blue colour option, silver strips on the fuel tank, and cafe-racer styling. While there are no feature updates, the bike will come with a new headlamp cowl, rear seat cowl, and a tall windscreen. It’ll be equipped with a 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.7 bhp at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm.

Honda City facelift launched

Honda has launched the new 2023 facelift for the Honda City . The car starts at Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec City Hybrid. The car will come with features like Honda Sensing, Low-Speed Follow in Adaptive Cruise Control, new ambient lighting and new upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and more.

Bajaj Auto launched Chetak Premium 2023 Edition

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak Premium 2023 Edition , an upgraded version of its electric scooter with a price tag of Rs 1.52 lakh. It will be available in new colours and premium material, and come with a new blacked-out headlamp casing, blinkers, and central trim elements.

Citroen’s all-electric eC3 launched

French automaker Citroen launched its first all-electric offering , the Citroen eC3 in India. The EV can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It is priced between Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh. Available in two variants — Live and Feel — it features a height-adjustable driver’s seat and more than 35 connected car features with safety features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags and reverse parking sensors.

Major car manufacturers offer discounts on unsold cars

Automobile OEMs like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Jeep and Skoda are offering heavy discounts of up to Rs 2.25 lakh on select models to clear stocks before the end of the financial year. Some of the vehicles on discount include Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and more.