Auto This Week: Audi, Skoda open bookings; Maruti, Tata step on the gas

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Let’s bring you up to speed with what happened on the auto highway this past week.

Here are the biggest headlines from the world of auto in the past week that you need to catch up on.

Maruti Suzuki aims to manufacture 20 lakh cars

The country’s biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki will increase its production to manufacture 20 lakh vehicles in the current fiscal year, according to company Chairman R.C. Bhargava. Maruti Suzuki has upped its manufacturing capabilities as semiconductor supplies have been easing.

Tata Motors buys Ford's Sanand plant

Tata Motors acquired Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore in a deal covering land, machinery and all "eligible employees." The acquisition of the facility will help Tata Motors increase its annual manufacturing capacity by three lakh units, which would further be scalable up to 4.2 lakh units per year.

Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda announced that it has opened bookings of its SUV Kodiaq, with deliveries scheduled in January-March next year. The SUV is priced at Rs 37.49 lakh, Rs 38.49 lakh and Rs 39.99 lakh across its three variants.

Hyundai all-new Tucson launch in India

Hyundai launched its all-new Tucson in India on August 10. The 2022 Tucson will enter the fourth generation in India and the company has opened pre-bookings for the new SUV at a token amount of Rs 50,000, with a market price of Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi Q3 opens for bookings

Audi has commenced bookings for the new Q3 against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. This marks the first time that the luxury brand has introduced the Q3 SUV, and the company is expanding its portfolio in the country over strong sales.