Auto This Week: Audi Q3 Sportback SUV debuts in India, Greaves Electric launches new e-scooters and more

From the Audi Q3 Sportback SUV debut to Brabus unveiling luxury superbike in collaboration with KTM, the third week of February was sprinkled with several launches and updates from the top automakers in the country. Here’s a look at the top stories of the week from the world of auto.

Here’s a look at the top stories of this week from the world of auto:

Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India

The Audi Q3 Sportback top-end SUV was unveiled by Audi India Monday. The Q3 Sportback Technology model comes with a price tag of Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The other two variants of the car, the Q3 Technology and Q3 Premium Plus are priced at Rs 50.39 lakh and Rs 44.89 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Audi Q3 Sportback SUV features the 2.0l TFSI engine with quattro all-wheel drive and the company claims that it can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Yamaha launches 2023 FZS, R15, MT-15 and FZX

The motorcycles were refreshed with features such as a TFT dashboard and LED indicators and they follow the stricter OBD-2 norms.

Yamaha’s FZ-FI V3 is now priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, the new FZS-FI V4 will cost Rs 1.27 lakh, while the FZ-X is priced starting at Rs 1.36 lakh and ranges up to Rs 1.37 lakh.

The MT-15 V2.0 is now priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, and the range-topping R15M, now costs Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki announces updated Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its premium sedan Ciaz will get additional safety features as standard and a new dual-tone colour option. Ciaz will now be offered with a choice of seven colour options and three dual-tone colour options.

The price of the new variant of the Ciaz with dual-tone colours starts at Rs 11.14 lakh for the MT version and Rs 12.34 lakh for the AT trim.

Also, 20 safety features have been added as standard to the new Ciaz and it now comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard along with dual airbags and more.

Brabus unveils luxury superbike in collaboration with KTM

German automotive tuning company Brabus unveiled its first two-wheeler called ‘Brabus 1300 R Edition 23’, in collaboration with Austrian maker KTM. The new luxurious naked bike, based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO, will be limited to only 290 units globally.

The pre-bookings for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 will begin on February 16, 2023 and the price for the new bike starts at 42,500 euros.

Greaves Electric launches Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX high speed electric scooters

Greaves Electric Mobility launched its first high-speed electric scooter, the Ampere Primus which is priced at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom). The company also launched the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level, sporty e-scooter at a price point of Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom) in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 6,000 till March 31, as per the company.