Auto this week: Audi launches Q8 e-tron, Ola Electric introduces super-sports bike and more

The third week of August saw some exciting launches in the automobile world. Audi launched the Q8 e-tron in India, while Kawasaki introduced its highly anticipated Ninja H2 SX and H2 SXE. Apart from that, there were some interesting launches by Ola as well.

Let’s look at some of the major launches in the car and two-wheeler segment this week:

Audi introduces the Q8 e-tron and Sportback versions

Audi has launched its latest electric SUV, the Q8 e-tron in India , with two body variants. The exterior of the Q8 e-tron comes with minor cosmetic improvements, including a new mesh design for the grille, a new light bar connecting the headlamps, a new Audi emblem in solid white, edgier bumpers, and a gloss black front chin. The SUV version of the Q8 e-tron starts at Rs 1.14 crore, while the Sportback version starts at Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Justin Bieber Vespa edition in India

The Indian subsidiary of Italian automaker Piaggio, Piaggio Vehicles, has developed a limited-edition Vespa scooter in India that has been inspired by the Canadian pop sensation and music superstar, Justin Bieber. The newly launched scooter was designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The scooter is available in a monochrome-white colour scheme. The newly launched Justin Bieber X Vespa edition will cost Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Ola Electric introduces a range of S1X EV scooters

Ola Electric has announced the launch of the Ola S1X EV scooters at its ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’ event, which began on August 15. The Ola S1X range comes with three e-scooters, which are the Ola S1X (3KWH), Ola S1X (2KW), and Ola S1X + (3KWH). The Ola S1X (2KWH) is priced at Rs 89,999, the Ola S1X (3KWH) at Rs 99,999, and the Ola S1X+ (3KWH) at Rs 1,09,000.

Ola Unveils the First Look of the Super Sport Bike Diamond Head

At its ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’ event, Ola Electric unveiled its super-sports bike, Diamond Head. The debut was part of a drive towards electric vehicles (EVs), with the goal of putting an end to the ‘age’ of ICE, or internal combustion engine scooters. Apart from that, the team also introduced other sports bikes like the Cruiser, Adventure, and Roadster.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE

Kawasaki nina H2 SX./Image Courtesy Kawasaki

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2024 Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE. The company launched the new Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and the Ninja H2 SX SE with a 998cc supercharged inline four-cylinder motor with an output rated at 200 bhp and 137.3 nm. Along with that, the engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox as well. The Ninja H2 SX is priced at Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom in India), while the Ninja H2 SX SE is available at Rs 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom in India).