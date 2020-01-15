Will Auto Expo 2020 revive struggling automobile industry's fortunes?

India’s auto sector reported the worst whole sales in 20 years in 2019, and the manufacturers are now hoping that the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 will create excitement in a market that has been dull for more than a year now. At least 60 new vehicles will be launched at the expo being held from February 7-12 in Greater Noida.

Over 40 companies are participating in the auto expo this year. While Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia are participating, there are several notable exceptions. The likes of TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Ashok Leyland, BMW, Audi, and Toyota India will not be participating in the event. These companies have cited the current slowdown and the upcoming switch to the BSVI emission norm as reasons for pulling out.

However, the slowdown in India’s auto sector hasn’t deterred Chinese manufacturers. The country’s SUV leader, Great Wall Motors, will make its India debut at the expo. Chinese government-owned FAW’s Haima automobiles is expected to display electric vehicles at the event. SAIC owned MG Motors will be participating in the auto expo for the first time and is expected to showcase at least four new cars. BYD, which has been present in India since 2007. will be showcasing its electric vehicles at the exhibition.

The Union government's drive to promote adoption of electric vehicles has encouraged several startups and established players to showcase electric vehicles at the expo. Mahindra and Mahindra will unveil the Electric KUV, which is scheduled for commercial launch in the coming months.

Tata Motors will also showcase its electric vehicle line up, including the Nexon and Altroz EV. Indian startups like EeVe, Devot Motors and Battrixx will make their auto expo debut this year. People aware of the development at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said that the expo will showcase EVs and green mobility in a big way.

Other EV players participating this year include Zen Mobility, EVerve, Kabra, and Okinawa scooters.

Last year the industry witnessed a shift in customer preference towards SUVs. During the April to December period, passenger car sales declined 24 percent but the SUV segment grew 6 percent. The SUV segment grew 30 percent in December alone. This has encouraged manufacturers to launch more SUVs in 2020.

Volkswagen has said that it would be unveiling its biggest SUV offensive at the auto expo. The German automaker plans to launch four SUVs in India in the next two years. Volkswagen will likely showcase its electric vehicle and an SUV under the company's India 2.0 project at the auto expo.