Auto slowdown: Sales decline 12% in November after brief festive season respite
Updated : December 10, 2019 12:14 PM IST
The sector's total sales declined to 1,792,415 units in November from 2,038,007 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Segment wise, the off-take of passenger vehicle sales during the month under review slipped by 0.84 per cent to 263,773 units this November on a year-on-year basis.
The medium and heavy vehicle (M&HCV) sales bore the brunt of the sales decline, dropping 32.8 percent YoY.
