Auto showrooms prepared to open in green zones today, but FADA asks dealers to conduct cost-benefit analysis

In the third phase of the lockdown, the central government has allowed for some relaxations for shops and establishments to open up, but auto dealerships are in no man's land - governed by both the Shops and the Factories Act.

As auto OEMs emphasise they cannot begin production till retail showrooms open up, CNBC-TV18 learns that auto dealers in green zones are prepared to open showrooms today - but for most dealers, the decision is based on how soon customers will be able to visit showrooms as well, and what district authorities permit.

So far, while guidelines from many states are still awaited, it is clear that auto showrooms have not yet received permissions to open up in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and cities such as Pune and Nagpur, which are red zones in Maharashtra, and cities including Noida and Ghaziabad and many others in Uttar Pradesh.

READ MORE: India's $100 billion auto parts industry seeks lifeline for survival

However, dealerships in green zones in states such as Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, as well as the North-Eastern states are opening up their doors today, albeit with reduced staff in compliance with the MHA and local guidelines.

Customers will have to wait some more

Customers will have to wait another 2-3 days at the very least to visit showrooms in green zones, according to Nikunj Sanghi, President, Automotive Skill Development Council. He says dealer staff will mainly undertake repair & maintenance, showroom re-organisation, and sanitization activities at this time, after which customers will be allowed in showrooms on appointment-basis only.

"We are letting our customers know that they should visit after fixing up an appointment so that they can be slotted in when they come to visit", Sanghi says, adding that local bodies in many areas have made it incumbent upon dealers to take responsibility in case there is a queue outside showrooms, or social distancing isn't followed.

READ MORE: With no production in sight, relaxations a damp squib for automakers

Such instructions have also been communicated to dealers by OEMs as part of their new SOPs.

FADA to dealers: Conduct cost-benefit analysis

Sanghi points out that dealers are also being made cautious of the costs and overheads they will incur when showrooms open.

"FADA is advising dealers to conduct a cost-benefit analysis before they open showrooms, as revenues will be zero for some time when they open the showroom", Ashish Kale, President, FADA, told CNBC-TV18.

"One has to think whether the electricity bills, the other costs will be worth it when there is no customer at the showroom", a dealer CNBC-TV18 spoke to said.

Bringing staff to showrooms will also be a challenge as public transport is still not allowed to run in orange and red zones, and staff residing in containment zones will also face difficulty reporting to work.

Dealers expect no footfalls into showrooms at least until the next couple of weeks, as free movement of customers is currently not allowed in red or orange zones.

Under the Ministry of Home Affair's guidelines, auto dealerships are governed both by the factories act and also categorised under "shops and establishments", in case of 3S facilities. Dealership outlets which have a service unit attached to showrooms are referred to as 3S - or sales, service and spares outlets, Sanghi explains.