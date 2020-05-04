Auto Auto showrooms prepared to open in green zones today, but FADA asks dealers to conduct cost-benefit analysis Updated : May 04, 2020 02:12 PM IST Auto showrooms have not yet received permissions to open up in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Customers will have to wait another 2-3 days at the very least to visit showrooms in green zones. Dealerships in green zones in states such as Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, as well as the North-Eastern states are opening up their doors today First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365