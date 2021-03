The demand momentum across segments in the automobile sector continued in March, except for two-wheelers. However, the recent price hike announced by OEMs to cover rising commodity prices may have had some impact on demand.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed weak demand during the month, with OEMs maintaining inventory of 30-45 days at the dealers' end. Demand momentum for passenger vehicles (PV) has sustained, resulting in a below-normal inventory of less than 10 days and with a waiting period of 4-6 weeks in fast selling models, according to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

M&HCV demand has grown sequentially, but not to the extent that it was expected to reach at the end of FY21, due to supply-side constraints. Demand from the Infrastructure/Construction segment remains strong, while the Cargo segment is catching up with an increase in capacity utilisation, the report said.

Meanwhile, tractor demand remains strong, with the inventory at 10-30 days.

During the month, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow by 3.6 percent MoM for two-wheelers, while that of PV and CV are expected to grow by 6.3 percent and 8.8 percent MoM, respectively.

Wholesale volumes for tractors are expected to grow by 14.3 percent, MoM, on robust demand, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage expects demand recovery for two-wheelers in April on the back of better cash flow from the sale of rabi crop and the beginning of the marriage season.

Motilal Oswal prefers companies with higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, margin drivers and balance sheet strength.

"Current valuations largely factor in sustained recovery, leaving a limited margin of safety for any negative surprises," it said.