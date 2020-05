The Indian automobile industry had been under tremendous stress even before COVID-19 hit the industry this year. Auto volumes across passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) are at decade lows.

The situation warrants stimulus to regain growth momentum and there could not be a better time to introduce a scrappage scheme to provide a much-needed stimulus to the industry and also maintain the reduced pollution levels currently, HSBC said in a report.

The global research firm believes that the auto industry in India has been in the slow lane for many years now, largely due to the falling affordability of personal vehicles. Cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicle prices have been on the rise in recent years, leading to a decline in affordability.

“It’s striking that apart from the mini segment, the average on-road price of a car today is Rs 9 lakh in a country with average per capita income of Rs 135,000,” HSBC noted.

The report states that a reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) will re-adjust affordability for prospective buyers. At the macro level, there is abundant historical evidence of a country’s auto industry leading to extensive job creation and prosperity. A robust domestic industry would have a positive rub-off effect on exports as well – both vehicles and the parts industry, it said.

The report noted that the government has to be the prime contributor in scrappage incentives. It said that the scrappage value of any vehicle, particularly two-wheelers or four-wheelers, is not significant. So the government has to be the key contributor to exchange incentives.

“The government makes around Rs 150,000 (from GST) per 4W sold in India, OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] make Rs 35,000 and a dealer makes around Rs 10,000-15,000 (all approx. numbers). Lack of financing capacity means it is unlikely that dealers would contribute meaningfully to the exchange offer and the onus of building scrapping/recycling facilities may fall on OEMs,” the report said.

Even if the government were to share a quarter of the GST collection on any vehicle, the incentive for the potential exchange for a customer could be close to 8-10 percent and incremental revenues for the government would still be significant from new sales, the report explained.