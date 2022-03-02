Auto sector back on track as M&M, Tata Motors February sales soar

Amid uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, auto sales in February managed to do well for major homegrown automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Both companies reported double-digit growth in sales. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto witnessed a marginal decline in sales. Sales of light commercial vehicles and tractors suffered for all.

Here’s a look at the sales of major automakers in February 2022.

Bajaj Auto

Total sales of Bajaj Auto stood at 3.16 lakh units against the CNBC-TV18 poll number of 3.5 lakh units.

Total sales saw a 16 percent decline against sales of 3.75 lakh units in the corresponding month last year.

Two-wheeler sales fell 16 percent for Bajaj Auto, standing at 2.79 lakh units compared to 3.32 lakh units (YoY).

Three-wheeler sales declined by 14 percent at 36,683 units versus 42,454 units (YoY). Exports also witnessed a marginal decline of 3 percent and stood at 2.03 lakh units compared to 2.10 lakh units (YoY).

Ashok Leyland

Total sales of Ashok Leyland stood at 14,657 units against the CNBC-TV18 poll of 13,850 units.

Total sales grew 7 percent to 8,280 units compared to 7,114 units being sold in February last year. Medium & heavy vehicle (M&HCV) sales also went up by 16 percent.

However, light commercial vehicles saw a decline of 12 percent and only 5,001 units were sold compared to 5,662 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Total sales of M&M stood at 54,455 units versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of 48,200 units.

M&M witnessed a double-digit growth of 89.2 percent in total sales at 54,455 units sold in February versus 28,777 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The company sold 27,663 units of passenger vehicles, a growth of 80 percent compared to last year’s number of 15,391 units for the corresponding month. Exports showed strong numbers as well, growing 54 percent at 2,814 units versus 1,827 units (YoY).

However, total tractor sales of M&M showed a decline of 27 percent at 20,437 units versus the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21,000 units

Domestic tractor sales of M&M showed a decline of 30 percent at 18,910 units versus 27,170 units (YoY) but exports went up 56 percent to 1,527 units compared to 976 units in the same period last year.

Tata Motors

Total sales of Tata motors stood at 73,875 units versus the CNBC-TV18 poll number of 75,500 units.

Tata Motors was another homegrown automaker to report double-digit growth of 27 percent in total sales at 73,875 units versus 58,366 units (YoY). Passenger vehicle sales went up by 47 percent to 39,981 units versus 27,225 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Commercial vehicle exports went up by 35 percent at 3,658 units against 2,718 units (YoY).

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales went up by 18 percent at 10,233 units versus 8,664 units (YoY).

The total commercial vehicle sales showed a 9 percent growth at 33,894 units versus 31,141 units (YoY).

Eicher Motors VECV

For VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited, total sales went up by 7.3 percent from 5,457 units (YoY).

Escorts