The recent recovery in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales is a bright spot for India’s auto industry which like other sectors was impacted due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. However, India’s automobile industry body has now expressed concern about the long-term health of the sector.

“There is a long term, structural and deep slowdown in the auto sector”, said a study conducted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

“The numbers show a clear long term structural slowdown in the Indian automobile market across segments even before COVID began. For instance, the passenger vehicle market 10-year CAGR over the decade FY2000 to FY2010 was 10.3 percent which dipped to 3.6 percent in the decade FY2010 to FY2020. In the last 5-year period from FY-14-15 to FY19-20, it has further dipped to just 1.3 percent CAGR”, said Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is emphasizing that COVID-19 is not the only reason for the auto sector’s slowdown, which is facing deeper structural issues that need attention.