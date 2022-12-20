Auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate, says Maruti Chairman

The industry veteran emphasized that the regulatory burden was changing market behavior and for the healthy growth of the auto sector, the tax burden on small cars must be reduced.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has strongly urged policy makers to think about the growth of the auto sector and said the industry cannot grow with a 50 percent tax rate.

Bhargava's comments were in response to a question about the government's clarification on cess on SUV's and the calls for imposing a higher cess on MUV's as well.

"How can the industry grow with a 50 percent tax rate on cars. It is the wisdom of the government, if we don't want the industry to grow and they are alright with a 5-6 percent growth then I will not fiddle with their view", he said.

In its 48th meeting last week, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, clarified the four requirements for applying the higher rate of compensation cess, which is 22 percent, to motor vehicles.

According to the GST Council, cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,500cc, a length of more than 4,000mm, and a ground clearance of at least 170mm would be subject to a 22 percent cess. These vehicles were defined by the council as Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs.

Bhargava also said that FTA's are a big opportunity for India to access global markets and today Indian products were strong enough to compete globally.

"India has a capability of being far more competitive in manufacturing than other nations. FTA's open big markets for exports, we can compete not through the dumping route but through our highly competitive products. India should aggressively go and reduce tariffs in order to increase automobile exports", he said.

Maruti Suzuki has been working on launching more SUV's to address its falling market share.

Hisashi Takeuchi, the MD of Maruti Suzuki said that after the new Brezza and Grand Vitara, Maruti will showcase two new SUV models at the auto expo.

"We are working on reduction of CO2 emissions not just in terms of tailpipe emissions but across all aspects of manufacturing. EV is a strong measure to reduce emissions, but Maruti Suzuki will look at all possible technologies good for India", he added.

The company's management said that the worst of the pandemic and chip shortage was over and strengthening of the rupee against the Yen had been a positive for Maruti Suzuki. Bhargava also expressed concern about slow pace of growth in India's manufacturing sector and said the government must look at ways to implement policies more effectively.