Auto Auto sales: What India can learn from China to get its engines revving again Updated : May 19, 2020 06:56 AM IST China made a stunning recovery in its auto sales, turning positive in April for the first time in two years. Wholesale auto dispatches in China grew 4.4% in April year-on-year, with the country rolling out 2.04 million vehicles off its production lines. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365