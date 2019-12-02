Auto
Auto sales slump in November after a brief festive season respite
Updated : December 02, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker, on Sunday reported a nearly 2 percent drop in sales of its vehicles.
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 9 percent fall in its total sales in November, on a year-on-year basis.
With the government data indicating a prolonged slowdown, the prospects of the auto industry’s fortunes in the country are unlikely to improve in the near future.
