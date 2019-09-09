Auto

Auto sales slump for ninth successive month as industry slowdown continues

Updated : September 09, 2019 12:48 PM IST

The automobile industryâ€™s production during April-August 2019 declined to just over 12 million, a 12.25 percent slump from the 13.6 million it produced during the same period last year, data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday showed.

The auto industry slowdown has continue for a ninth consecutive months as it grapples with economic downturn in the country.