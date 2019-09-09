Auto
Auto sales slump for ninth successive month as industry slowdown continues
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:48 PM IST
The automobile industryâ€™s production during April-August 2019 declined to just over 12 million, a 12.25 percent slump from the 13.6 million it produced during the same period last year, data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday showed.
The auto industry slowdown has continue for a ninth consecutive months as it grapples with economic downturn in the country.
The sale of passenger vehicles declined 23.54 percent during April-August year-on-year. Within the passenger vehicle category, the sales of passenger cars slumped by 29.41 percent, utility vehicles by 6.27 percent and vans by 34.04 percent, the SIAM data showed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more