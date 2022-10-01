Auto sales in September: MG Motor’s retail sales up 17%, Eicher’s domestic CV sales rise 14.7%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Auto sales in September: MG Motor India said its retail sales increased by 17 percent to 3,808 units, Skoda Auto India said its sales increased by 17 percent to 3,543 units during the month. Follow latest auto sales data here

Automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero Motorcorp among others will be releasing the number of vehicles they sold in the month of September from Saturday.

Here’s a look at the latest auto data

MG Motor

MG Motor India said its retail sales increased by 17 percent to 3,808 units in September. The automaker had sold 3,241 units in September 2021.

"The waiting period continues to be 3-6 months across models impacted by supply chain constraints," MG Motor said in a statement. The company stated that its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.

"However, the semiconductor availability issue persists, limiting MG to supply only the Astor MT (manual transmission) model for the time being," it added. The company is hopeful about commencing deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, it noted.

Skoda Auto

Skoda Auto India said its sales increased by 17 percent to 3,543 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 3,027 units to dealers in September 2021.

"The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

The company's focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing customer touchpoints across the country, he added.

Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its wholesales increased by 66 percent to 15,378 units in September as compared to the same month last year. The Bengaluru-based automaker dispatched 9,284 units to its dealers in September 2021.

TKM Associate Vice President - Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said dispatches of Urban Cruiser Hyryder have commenced. "Our segment-leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders," he added.