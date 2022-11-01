    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    October auto sales: Bajaj Auto sales decline 10%, Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 7.2% check details of other auto firms here

    October auto sales: Bajaj Auto sales decline 10%, Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 7.2% check details of other auto firms here

    October auto sales: Bajaj Auto sales decline 10%, Escorts Kubota tractor sales up 7.2% check details of other auto firms here
    By Nishtha Pandey

    Bajaj Auto and Escorts Kubota have released their number for October auto sales check how they performed and catch all live updates on Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, TVS Motors and other auto makers October sales here

    Automakers in India have started releasing October sales numbers. Brokerage firm Nomura feels that the festive season demand has remained K-shaped in the month.

    The brokerage firm expects demand in the premium segment to remain high, while two-wheeler sales are expected to be slower in October.  Festive sales for tractors are also expected to be ahead of expectations.
    While Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motors are expected to see a 20-40 percent year-on-year rise in sales, Nomura expects Hero MotoCorp sales for October to go down by 14 percent.
    Also read: Auto sector to report over 40% growth in festive season
    Below are the updates from some of the major carmakers in India:
    Bajaj Auto
    Bajaj Auto's total sales for October 2022 declined 10 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.
    In the two-wheeler segment, the company saw a decline of 13 percent at 3.41 lakh units as compared to selling 3.91 lakh units in the corresponding period a year ago.  While three-wheeler sales went up by 10.4 percent.
    Th automaker saw a major hit in the exports markets where sales went down by 31 percent.
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the market is expected to soon return to normalcy.
    "At a retail level, every month is better than the previous month and that is very heartening because it indicates that the markets are digesting at least the price increase which is taking place because of inflation. It is happening at a slower level and once the currency availability etc. improves, I think we should be heading back to normalcy"
