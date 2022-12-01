Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Bajaj Auto, Escorts Kubota, Toyota Kirloskar and Ashok Leyland will release their sales data for November 2022, check all the details here

India's automobile companies are set to release their sales data for November 2022. According to brokerage firm Nomura estimates that wholesale volume growth will likely be strong on a favourable base and inventory re-build.

For the month of November, Nomura expects personal vehicle (PV) and medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales by auto companies to see a 33 percent jump as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales are likely to see a 21 percent jump from the sales numbers in November 2021.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services, expects domestic passenger vehicle sales to rise over 30 percent in November as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. The growth is primarily to be driven by a large order book and higher vehicle production.

Below are updates from some of the major carmakers in India:

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's total sales for November 2022 declined 19.3 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. Owing to a sharp decline in exports.

The company reported a decline of 30 percent in total exports. On a monthly basis the automakers total sales have declined 22 percent from 3.95 lakh units sold in October 2022. This month Bajaj Auto not only saw a decline in exports but the domestic sales also declined standing at 1.52 lakh units, declining 4 percent on a yearly basis and 36 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Last month, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that it will take a couple of quarters before normalcy returns in export markets.

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota reported a total tractor sales of 7,960 units in the month of November, the sales grew 12 percent from 7,116 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis the sales have declined over 45 percent.

(This is a live updates copy will be updated with more details)