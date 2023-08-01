Auto sales LIVE updates: Bajaj Auto sells 10% fewer vehicles in July

homeauto NewsAuto sales LIVE updates: Bajaj Auto sells 10% fewer vehicles in July
By CNBCTV18.com | Aug 1, 2023 10:17 AM IST (Updated)
Auto Sales LIVE Updates: As August kicks off, auto makers across the country including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, MG Motor, Hero MotorCorp and more, begin reporting their sales numbers this week for the month of July. Bajaj Auto reported its numbers on August 1, which reflect a 10 percent decline in sales last month as compared to the same month last year. Follow Auto sales LIVE updates here as companies post their numbers
Bajaj Auto sales dip 10%
Bajaj Auto's sales declined 10 percent in July compared to last year's corresponding month. The automaker sold 319,747 vehicles last month, up from 354,670 last year.