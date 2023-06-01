Auto Sales Live: Maruti Suzuki monthly sales rise 10% in May, Bajaj Autos sees 29% growth— check how other automakers performed

Auto sales Live: Maruti Suzuki reports 10% increase in monthly auto sales number for May
Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 178,083 units in May 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,596 units, sales to other OEM of 5,010 units and exports of 26,477 units.
May auto sales live:
VST Tillers reported a rise of 3.5 percent in its May auto sales. The company's total vehicle sales for the month came at 3,756 units as compared to 3,628 units in the corresponding month a year ago.
Escorts Kubota sales:
Total sales rise by 9 percent to 9,167 units, while exports decline nearly 40 percent to 463 units on a yaer-on-year basis.
Bajaj Auto May sales Live: Nigeria business is improving every month, says Rakesh Sharma of Bajaj Auto
Auto sale May live: Bajaj Auto reports total sales 3.55 lakh units Vs Nomura's estimate of 3.50 lakh units
Domestic sales up 103 percent at 2.28 lakh units as compared to 1.12 lakh units in May 2022
Auto sales May: What to expect?
According to Brokerage firm Nomura,
-Passenger vehicle demand is going to remain subdued
-Discounts have risen in the small car segment
-Waiting periods for few models have slightly gone up due to supply constraints
-MHCV demand has still not fully recovered
-Two-wheeler demand has seen a marginal pick-up
Auto Sales Live: India Automakers to release auto sales numbers today
A number of auto makers — including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors are reporting their monthly sales reports today.