PV sales to grow 21%, two-wheeler demand to drop, says Nomura
According to a Nomura report, passenger vehicle (PV) demand is likely to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants.
The research agency stated that PV volumes are likely to go up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY), while the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) are expected to rise 26 percent YoY. It suggested that two-wheeler demand may weaken and dive 28 percent from its peak in January 2018.
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. posts 13% growth in sales
Automotive wheel manufacturing company Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 345.89 crore in January 2023 as against Rs 305.57 crore in the same month last year. SSWL also revealed that it saw a 13.20 percent y-o-y growth and achieved a gross turnover of Rs 429.57 crore in January 2023, up 13.69 percent compared to Rs 377.83 crore in January 2022.
The company's exports in January 2023 dropped by 60 percent. SSWL reported that its Truck segment was up 37 percent, Alloy Wheels grew 29 percent and Tractor unit increased by 23 percent. It further added that its two-and three-wheelers segment rose 21 percent, while the passenger car segment increased 6 percent.
MG Motor India registers 4% drop in sales
British automotive marque MG Motor reported a 4 percent drop in vehicle sales in India at 4,114 units in January 2023 over the same month last year. The company had retailed 4,306 vehicles in January 2022.
The carmaker also revealed that its production is regaining momentum with some improvement in the supply chain. However, select variants of its vehicles still remain impacted, MG Motor India added.
Bajaj Auto sales drop 21%
Baja Auto's total sales stood at 2,86 lakh units (2-WH + CV) in January 2023, down 21 percent as compared to 3,63 lakh in the same month last year.
In terms of two-wheeler sales, the company reported a 4 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in domestic sales at 1,40 lakh units in the last month. However, it saw its exports drop 46 percent to 1 lakh units in January 2023.
Escorts Kubota's sales rise 16.5%
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in January 2023 sold 6,649 tractors, registering a growth of 16.5 percent as against 5,707 tractors sold during the same month last year.
The homegrown company’s domestic tractor sales in the last month were at 6,235 units, up 22.2 percent as against 5,103 sold in January 2022. Its total exports in January 2023 were 414 units as against 604 in January 2022.
Escorts Kubota, in a statement, said, “Retail demand across geographies remained strong. Crop prices, both in the wholesale market as well as the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) are better than last year and growth trends are expected to continue during this quarter on the back of positive customer sentiments led by ample finance availability, better rabi sowing and early festive season in March this year.”
Hero MotoCorp
India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp's total sales for December 2022 stood at 394,179 units falling slightly from 394,773 units in December 2021.
TVS Motor Company
Chennai -based TVS registered sales of 242,012 units in December 2022, around 3.5 percent lower as against 250,993 units in December 2021.
Auto sales in December 2022
Amongst the sales numbers released for December 2022, Maruti Suzuki reported a 9 percent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported a 3.8 percent decline in its dispatches to dealers at 10,421 units in December 2022 against 10,834 units in December 2021.
Tata Motors announced that it recorded overall sales at 72,997 units in December 2022, compared to 66,307 units during the same period last year.
Skoda Auto India reported a 48 percent rise in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022, against 3,234 units in December 2021.
MG Motor India reported a 53 percent rise in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022 against 2,550 units in the same month in 2021.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that its overall auto sales for December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles.