Auto sales June 2023 LIVE updates: Audi India posts 97% jump in sales in first half of 2023, Tata Motors to hike prices

Honda opens bookings for upcoming SUV Elevate
Honda Cars India said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming new mid-size SUV Elevate which goes on sale in September this year. Customers can book the model across all its authorised dealerships as well as online, the automaker said in a statement. India will be the first market to launch the Elevate during the festive season this year, it added.
"We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.
Audi India posts 97% jump in sales in first half of 2023
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday reported a 97 percent jump in retail sales in India at 3,474 units in the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period last year. The company had sold 1,765 units in the January to June period in 2022, Audi India said in a statement.
"Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
He further said, "our volume models Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are seeing strong demand. Our top-of-the-line cars Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8 and Audi RS e-tron GT are also growing in healthy numbers." The company said its pre-owned car business 'Audi Approved: plus' grew by 53 percent in the first six months of 2023 and will continue to expand it further in the country.
Eicher Motors’ Vinod Aggarwal says exports have likely bottomed out
Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (A Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture), said that growth in the first quarter has been strong and his firm would like to maintain that.
“Industry growth for buses and heavy-duty segment is strong…LCV sales and exports are subdued for the industry,” he said, adding that it seems like exports have bottomed out.
Industry exports are at one-third of the peak numbers, he said.
Aggarwal noted that Eicher Motors have started exports to Ecuador and will slowly ramp up exports to Latin America.
Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicles prices from July 17
Tata Motors on July 3 said it will increase prices of passenger vehicles (ICE and EVs), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6 percent across models and variants.
The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.
Tata Motors will offer price protection to bookings made upto July 16, 2023 and deliveries upto July 31, 2023.
2-wheelers in premium segment doing well: FADA
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) president Manish Raj Singhania told CNBC-TV18 that two-wheeler numbers in the premium segment have been doing well. After BS-VI, entry level 2W cost for regulation has increased to Rs 60,000 vs Rs 40,000, he said.
Bajaj Auto sales slip in June
Bajaj Auto recorded overall sales of 3,40,981 units in June, which is about two percent less than the same month last year. This is also lower than the 3,55,148 units sold in May 2023.
Following the release of monthly sales numbers, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma pointed out that June domestic sales are usually lower than May and July is even weaker. He explained that April to May sales are driven by the marriage season in the north.