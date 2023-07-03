Maruti Suzuki EV launch in January 2024, says Shashank Srivastava | Auto Highlights

Autos sales below-than-expected for June 2023
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its latest model ‘Invicto’ on July 5 and has already started accepting bookings for it. Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, also revealed that the company is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) segment with its first EV, which is slated to hit the market in January 2024.
Read more: Maruti Suzuki to launch Invicto on July 5, first EV in January 2024; says exports to soar in FY24
Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: A look at likely price and specifications
Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its made-in-India X440 motorcycle, which the US-based manufacturer has co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, on July 3.
The launch event of Harley’s most affordable bike begins at 7:20 pm and will be live-streamed on Harley-Davidson India’s official YouTube channel.
VECV sales rise 6.5 pc to 6,715 units in June
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 6.5 percent growth in sales at 6,715 units in June 2023. The company, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,307 units in June 2022, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.
Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,527 units last month as against 6,185 units in June 2022, a growth of 5.5 percent, it added. In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses grew by 12.4 percent to 6,277 units as compared with 5,584 units in the corresponding month last year. Exports of Eicher branded commercial vehicles were at 250 units last month, down from 601 units in the year-ago period.
Volvo trucks and buses recorded sales of 188 units in June 2023 over 122 units in June 2022, representing a growth of 54.1 percent, the company said.
Shashank Srivastava says will launch Maruti Suzuki EV in January 2024
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, on July 3 said India's largest automaker will launch its first EV in January next year.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has started bookings for Invicto, which is set to be launched on July 5.
TVS Motor June sales climb 3% at 316,411 units
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 3 percent growth in total sales at 316,411 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 3,08,501 units in June 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales last month were at 3,04,401 units as against 2,93,715 units in June 2022, a growth of 4 percent. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 22 percent at 2,35,833 units as compared to 1,93,090 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Motorcycle sales registered a 2 percent rise at 1,48,208 units from 1,46,075 units in the same month last year, while scooter sales posted a growth of 11 percent at 1,21,364 units in June 2023 as against 1,09,878 units in the year-ago period.
The company said its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 14,462 units in June 2023 over sales of 4,667 units in June 2022.
On the three-wheeler front, sales were lower at 12,010 units in June 2023 as against 14,786 units a year ago.
Honda opens bookings for upcoming SUV Elevate
Honda Cars India said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for its upcoming new mid-size SUV Elevate which goes on sale in September this year. Customers can book the model across all its authorised dealerships as well as online, the automaker said in a statement. India will be the first market to launch the Elevate during the festive season this year, it added.
"We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.
Audi India posts 97% jump in sales in first half of 2023
German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday reported a 97 percent jump in retail sales in India at 3,474 units in the first half of 2023, as compared to the same period last year. The company had sold 1,765 units in the January to June period in 2022, Audi India said in a statement.
"Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
He further said, "our volume models Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are seeing strong demand. Our top-of-the-line cars Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8 and Audi RS e-tron GT are also growing in healthy numbers." The company said its pre-owned car business 'Audi Approved: plus' grew by 53 percent in the first six months of 2023 and will continue to expand it further in the country.
Eicher Motors’ Vinod Aggarwal says exports have likely bottomed out
Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (A Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture), said that growth in the first quarter has been strong and his firm would like to maintain that.
“Industry growth for buses and heavy-duty segment is strong…LCV sales and exports are subdued for the industry,” he said, adding that it seems like exports have bottomed out.
Industry exports are at one-third of the peak numbers, he said.
Aggarwal noted that Eicher Motors have started exports to Ecuador and will slowly ramp up exports to Latin America.
Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicles prices from July 17
Tata Motors on July 3 said it will increase prices of passenger vehicles (ICE and EVs), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6 percent across models and variants.
The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.
Tata Motors will offer price protection to bookings made upto July 16, 2023 and deliveries upto July 31, 2023.
2-wheelers in premium segment doing well: FADA
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) president Manish Raj Singhania told CNBC-TV18 that two-wheeler numbers in the premium segment have been doing well. After BS-VI, entry level 2W cost for regulation has increased to Rs 60,000 vs Rs 40,000, he said.
Bajaj Auto sales slip in June
Bajaj Auto recorded overall sales of 3,40,981 units in June, which is about two percent less than the same month last year. This is also lower than the 3,55,148 units sold in May 2023.
Following the release of monthly sales numbers, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma pointed out that June domestic sales are usually lower than May and July is even weaker. He explained that April to May sales are driven by the marriage season in the north.