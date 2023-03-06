Passenger vehicle sales ride on wedding season but two wheelers yet to race past pre-COVID volumes

The total vehicle retail for February 2023 grew by 16 percent with all categories witnessing double digit growth, according to FADA data. According to the report, passenger vehicle category continues to hold on to its growth despite rural market which is yet to see full recovery.
As automakers launched models and supply improved alongside healthy booking to cancellation ratio and wedding bells, the passenger vehicle segment saw a growth of 11 percent in February and 16 percent when compared to the pre-COVID month in 2020, data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) on March 6 showed.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Though the two-wheeler category witnessed a growth of 15 percent YoY, it was still down by 14 percent when compared to the pre-COVID month. The change in on-board diagnostics (OBD) norms, which comes into effect from April along with the marriage season kept the sales ticking, the report said. Overall, high inflation and poor sentiment has kept the customers at bay, FADA said.
“Bharat tightening its belt due to inflation adds as a key risk for rise in automobile sales,” the report said. It, however added that passenger vehicle category continued to hold on to its growth despite rural market which is yet to see full recovery.
On YoY basis, the total vehicle retail for February 2023 grew by 16 percent. All categories witnessed double digit growth with two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicle, tractor and commercial vehicles growing by 15 percent, 81 percent, 11 percent, 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, according to the FADA report.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!