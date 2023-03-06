Passenger vehicle sales ride on wedding season but two wheelers yet to race past pre-COVID volumes

The total vehicle retail for February 2023 grew by 16 percent with all categories witnessing double digit growth, according to FADA data. According to the report, passenger vehicle category continues to hold on to its growth despite rural market which is yet to see full recovery.

As automakers launched models and supply improved alongside healthy booking to cancellation ratio and wedding bells, the passenger vehicle segment saw a growth of 11 percent in February and 16 percent when compared to the pre-COVID month in 2020, data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) on March 6 showed.

Though the two-wheeler category witnessed a growth of 15 percent YoY, it was still down by 14 percent when compared to the pre-COVID month. The change in on-board diagnostics (OBD) norms, which comes into effect from April along with the marriage season kept the sales ticking, the report said. Overall, high inflation and poor sentiment has kept the customers at bay, FADA said.

“Bharat tightening its belt due to inflation adds as a key risk for rise in automobile sales,” the report said. It, however added that passenger vehicle category continued to hold on to its growth despite rural market which is yet to see full recovery.

On YoY basis, the total vehicle retail for February 2023 grew by 16 percent. All categories witnessed double digit growth with two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicle, tractor and commercial vehicles growing by 15 percent, 81 percent, 11 percent, 14 percent and 17 percent, respectively, according to the FADA report.