Dec Auto Sales: Domestic PV sales up 23% in 2022 led by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai — check how other automakers performed

December auto sales data was released by some Indian automakers yesterday while some sales numbers will be released today. Amongst the sales numbers released yesterday, Maruti Suzuki reported a 9 percent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported a 3.8 percent decline in its dispatches to dealers at 10,421 units in December 2022 against 10,834 units in December 2021.

Tata Motors announced that it recorded overall sales at 72,997 units in December 2022, compared to 66,307 units during the same period last year.

Skoda Auto India reported a 48 percent rise in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022, against 3,234 units in December 2021. The company also revealed that its sales grew two-fold at 53,721 units in 2022, against 23,858 units sold in 2021.

MG Motor India reported a 53 percent rise in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022 against 2,550 units in the same month in 2021.

Bajaj Auto

Baja Auto's total sales for December 2022 stood at 2.81 lakh units while Nomura's estimate was at 2.99 lakh units. The sales have declined 22 percent from a year ago owing to a major decline in exports.

Bajaj Auto has been seeing a decline in exports over the past few months. In November, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director o Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that it would take a couple of quarters before normalcy returns in export markets.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland sales jumped 45 percent from December 2021 to 18,138 units in December 2022. This is due to strong sales in both the truck and bus categories.

On a monthly basis, the sales grew 24.6 percent from 14,561 units sold in November 2022.

Total domestic sales rose 49 percent to 17,112 units. Truck sales increased sharply by 54 percent to 10,143 units. in December 2022.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp total sales for December 2022 stood at 394,179 units falling slightly from 394,773 units in December 2021.

The two-wheeler manufacturers sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of FY23 (April-December) registering a growth of 8 percent from the corresponding period a year ago when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

"The upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards," Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filling.

Mahindra Auto

Homegrown automotive company Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Monday, announced that its overall auto sales for December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles. The company informed that it sold 28,333 SUVs with a 62 percent growth and 56,677 vehicles across the portfolio with a 45 percent growth in December 2022.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 28,445 vehicles in December 2022. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 28,333 vehicles in December 2022. Exports for the month were at 3,100 vehicles.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division, M&M, said “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61 percent in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45 percent overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, in an exchange filing on Sunday, announced the two-wheeler sales volume in December dropped by 7 percent, while the quarterly sales jumped by 48 percent.

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors’ 2W division, recorded 68,000 units sold in December 2022, while 6,16,370 units were sold in the quarter ending in December.

The sales of motorcycle models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc in December 2022 were at 7,177, down by 36 percent from 11,196 in December 2021.

The company also revealed that the motorcycle sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc stood at 61,223 units as against 62,543 units in the same month in 2021, while the quarterly sales saw a jump of 54 percent.

The quarterly sales of models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc went up by 16 percent to 75,781.

However, in terms of International Business, 8,579 units were sold in December 2022, marginally higher in comparison to the 8,552 units sold in December 2021. The quarterly international business hiked by 32 percent to 73,552, against 55,695 units.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors' commercial vehicle arm VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, in an exchange filing, revealed that the domestic sales in December 2022 went grew to 6,671 units, up 28 percent from sales of 5,192 vehicles in the same period in 2021.

The company also reported that its HD bus segment saw the highest jump in domestic sales with a growth of 315.8 percent, while the LMD 3.5-15T grew by 5.80 percent.

In terms of exports in December 2022, only 332 vehicles were exported recording a 59 percent drop. The Volvo trucks and buses sales stood at 218 units in the last month, up 43.4 percent from 152 vehicles in December 2021.

Escorts Kubota Limited

Escorts Kubota Limited’s Agri Machinery Segment sold 5,573 tractors in December 2022, recording a growth of 18.7% as against 4,695 tractors sold in the same month previous year.

The company’s domestic tractor sales stood at 4,979 units in December 2022, up 22.0 percent as against 4,080 tractors sold in December 2021. The company said, “rural sentiments continue to remain favourable on account of good Kharif procurement, rabi sowing and better water level in reservoirs.”

In terms of exports, tractor sales in December 2022 were at 594 units as against 615 sold in December 2021.

Moreover, in terms of Construction Equipment volume, sales grew 12.2 percent in December 2022 with the company selling 423 machines. Escorts Kubota registered a growth of 12.2% in the last month as against 377 units sold in December 2021.

“We are witnessing improved demand across all three business segments, namely, Pick and Carry cranes, Earth Moving and Road Construction segments, as the infrastructure projects are now moving at a fast pace. We expect this demand to continue for balance period of this fiscal year,” the company revealed in its recent exchange filing.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022, as against 48,933 units sold in the same month in 2021.

The Korean automaker’s Domestic sales grew 20.2 per cent last month at 38,831 units as compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month. Its exports also increased 14.4 per cent at 19,021 units as against 16,621 units in December 2021.

Hyundai also revealed that in 2022, it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales at 5,52,511 units with a growth of 9.4 per cent over 5,05,033 units posted in 2021. The company sold a total of 7,00,811 vehicles in 2022, up 10.3 per cent as against 6,35,413 units in 2021.

The company’s exports also increased 13.7 per cent in 2022 at 1,48,300 units as compared to 1,30,380 units in 2021.

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing & Service at Hyundai Motor India, said a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to the company recording its highest-ever domestic sales in 2022.

"Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new Industry benchmarks. SUVs now contribute to more than 50 per cent of our overall volumes...," Garg added.

Hyundai Creta SUV registered its highest-ever annual sales volume of 1,40,895 units in 2022 since its introduction in 2015, Garg said.

Honda Cars

Honda Cars India reported a 7 percent increase in sales in the domestic market to 95,022 units in 2022 as against 89,152 units in 2021. The Japanese manufacturer also revealed that its exports grew 43 percent to 23,428 units in 2022 against 16,340 units exported in 2021.

Honda registered domestic sales of 7,062 units and exports were at 1,388 units in December 2022.

Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said, "Honda City and Amaze continue to drive volumes for HCIL and have posted a strong performance in the year 2022. We had to realign our targets due to chip shortage, which impacted our production throughout the year.”

Murata, while talking about the company’s outlook, said, "We have stepped into the new year 2023 with renewed optimism assured by the positive performance of last year. As the overall environment continues to be encouraging and positive, the key to success will also depend on how disruptions like chip shortage are controlled to minimise the business impact."

SML Isuzu

SML Isuzu, which produces light and medium commercial vehicles in India, reported that it had sold 959 units in December 2022, 37 percent more compared to 701 units sold during the same period in 2021.

While the company's cargo vehicle sales slumped 19 percent to 389 units in December 2022 as against 483 units sold in December 2021, its passenger vehicle sales soared 161 percent to 570 units in November 2022 as against 218 units sold in the same period in 2021.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer also reported that in April - December 2022, it sold 82 percent more vehicles as against the same period last year. SML Isuzu sold a total of 8,549 units (3,132 cargo vehicles and 5,417 passenger vehicles) between April - December 2022 as against 4,706 units in the same period in 2021.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 242,012 units in December 2022, around 3.5 percent lower as against 250,993 units in December 2021. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer also reported that it registered two-wheelers sales of 227,666 units in December 2022 as against 235,392 units in December 2021.

In terms of domestic two-wheeler sales, TVS registered a growth of 10 percent from 146,763 units in December 2021 to 161,369 units in December 2022. TVS also reported that its motorcycle sales stood at 124,705 units in December 2022 as against 133,700 units in December 2021.

TVS scooters, on the other hand, registered a growth of 14 percent as the company sold 76,766 units in December 2022 as against 67,533 units in December 2021. Moreover in terms of electric vehicles, TVS iQube Electric recorded the highest sales of 11,071 units in December 2022.

TVS claims that December sales of its iQube Electric were backed by the strong order book and increasing acceptance towards electric mobility. TVS managed to sell 1,212 units of iQube Electric in December 2021.

The company also revealed that its total exports stood at 79,402 units in December 2022 as against 103,420 units in December 2021. TVS’ two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,297 units in December 2022 as against 88,629 units in the same month in 2021.

TVS’ three-wheeler sales stood at 14,346 units in December 2022 as against 15,541 units in December 2021.

Atul Auto

Gujarat-based three-wheeler manufacturing company Atul Auto announced it sold 2,151 vehicles in December 2022, up 27.81 percent as compared to 1,683 vehicles in December 2021.

The company also revealed that its total sales between April and December 2022 reached 18,065 vehicles as compared to 11,499 vehicles during the same period in 2021, showing a growth of 57.10 percent.

