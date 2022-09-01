Auto sales August 2022: Bajaj Auto and Escorts Kubota release numbers, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bajaj Auto's total sales for the month of August 2022 rose to 4.01 lakh units, seeing an increase of 8 percent from selling 3.73 lakh units in the corresponding period a year ago.

India's automobile companies are set to release their sales data for August 2022 starting September 1. According to the domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan, the festive season is going to continue the growth momentum for the auto sector in India, with passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) taking the lead in the sector, followed by two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W).

Below are updates from some of the major carmakers in India:

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto's total sales for August 2022 increased 8 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

Bajaj Auto has also said that in September the company will see a big bump up in the market share.

In the two-wheeler segment, the company saw a growth 5 percent in sales owing to a sharp 48 percent increase in domestic sales due to the highest ever sales of Bajaj Platina, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said that Nigeria restricting two-wheeler movement had impacted sales, and Nigerian retails have shrunk by 25-30 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. Bajaj auto gets 20 percent of export revenues from Nigeria. This is what Executive Director Rakesh Sharma had to say:

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota's total tractor sales for August 2022 went up by 7.3 percent the company sold 6,111 tractors as against 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021. In June quarter the automaker posted a 20.1 percent dip in net profit at Rs 147.5 crore despite a 20.4 percent rise in revenues to Rs 2,014.9 crore.

Margin in the June quarter went down by 110 basis points.

Escorts Kubota said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that as festivals start early this year, the company should see a better September and most likely a stretched peak selling season of three months. Overall macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiment remain positive.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India saw a 11 percent decline in retail sales in August 2022, hit by supply chain constraints. The company sold 3,823 units in August 2022, as compared to 4,315 units in August 2021, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The volatility in supply chains continues to cause many production challenges, however, this is expected to improve from next month onwards," the automaker said in a statement.

The company, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, said that the launch of the new version of Gloster, with significant safety, style, and technology enhancements, is expected to double the sales of the model line up.

The next-gen Hector, slated for a year-end launch, is expected to add to the growing momentum, MG Motor India stated.

This is the latest updates copy. Keep checking for more news.