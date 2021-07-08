Auto retail sales rise 22.6% YoY in June on low base: FADA

The automobile industry witnessed high pent-up demand in June with the total vehicle retail sales in the month rising 22.6 percent YoY on a low base. When compared to June 2019, a regular pre-COVID month, the automobile retail sales are still down by 28.32 percent.

According to the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday, total vehicle retail sales in June 2021 were at 12,17,151 units as against 9,92,610 units, YoY.

On YoY basis, all categories were in the green with two-wheelers up by 17 percent, three-wheelers up by 22 percent, passenger vehicles (PV) up by 43 percent, tractors up by 14 percent and commercial vehicles (CV) up by a massive 236 percent (on a very low base due to non-availability of BS-6 vehicles), the industry body said in a release.

“Overall, the industry is still not out of the woods. When compared to June’19, we are still in red by -28 percent with 3W and CVs taking the max hit as they are down by -70 percent and -45 percent respectively. Only Tractors continue to grow as it was up 27 percent compared to June’19,” said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

Meanwhile, the average inventory for passenger vehicles at the end of June 2021 ranges from 30-35 days and that for two-wheelers ranges from 20-25 days.

Further, continued global semi-conductor shortage is impacting demand-supply mismatch thus restricting the growth of passenger vehicles, FADA said.

On one hand, while the new virus mutants and a prediction of the third wave in August are affecting sentiment, the revival of monsoons in July after a pause of 2 weeks and a better vaccination drive rate continues to build some hope.

“We will therefore have to wait and watch how the overall economy shapes up over the next couple of months. We hence see the demand to be a mixed bag and hope that recovery is back on track by the time Navratri and Diwali knock our door,” it added.