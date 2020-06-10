  • SENSEX
Auto registration and online activity for PVs, two-wheelers show upward trend

Updated : June 10, 2020 02:45 PM IST

According to a report by Jefferies, passenger vehicle and two-wheeler registrations in the week ending June 6 recovered to 35-40 percent of the respective January-February levels from 25 percent in the week-ending May 30.
Tractor registrations picked up even faster with last week registrations at 53 percent of January-February numbers, versus 33 percent the week before, and were down just 9 percent year-on-year.
However, trucks are yet to show any signs of improvement.
