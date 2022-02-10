Auto OEM PLI decision likely in 2-3 days

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has shortlisted companies for incentives under the champion original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has shortlisted companies for incentives under the champion original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The project implementation and screening committee comprising of officials across Heavy Industries, NITI Aayog, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and finance has shortlisted candidates after considering 28 applications.

The list of selected vehicle makers now has to be approved by the Heavy Industries Minister and could be made public in 2-3 days. The government may take some more time to review applications under the component PLI scheme because of the large number of applications, 86 to be precise.

Incentives under the Rs 25,938 crore PLI scheme will be rolled out from April 1, 2022, for a period of 5 consecutive years.

Companies selected must meet 50 percent domestic value addition criteria and incentives based on incremental investments and sales of electric vehicles could be in the range of 13 percent and 16 percent.

People in the know indicated, and this is significant that a company making electric batteries and also electric vehicles would be allowed to get incentives under both the ACC and automotive PLI scheme. This has been done to promote local manufacturing and also achieve 30 percent electrification by 2030.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.