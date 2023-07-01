June Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki sales up by 2%, Hyundai sales rise 5% — check other automakers' performance

While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The automobile companies have released sales data for the month of June. While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The country's biggest auto company in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1.5 lakh units in June, 1.6 percent higher on year-on-year basis. The domestic sales grew 6.1 percent, while exports witnessed a 17 percent decline.

Maruti's sales of utility vehicles surged 130 percent to 43,404 units, while, on the other hand, the sales in the mini and compact segment fell 14.8 percent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd sold 65,601 units in June, a five percent rise increase from 62,351 units sold in June 2022. The automakers domestic sales rose two percent to 50,001 units, up from 49,001 units in the year-ago period. However, unlike the industry leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai's exports increased 17 percent in June.

Escorts Kubota's sales declined by two percent for the period under review affected by delayed monsoon. The dispatches fell to 9,850 units in June. "Overall sentiments were mixed as markets with good rainfall and crop prices showed good momentum, and markets with a delayed monsoon had a slightly dampened demand," the company said.

The tractor maker's exports for the month slipped 26 percent to 580 units.

MG Motor India reported a 14 percent rise in its retail sales at 5,125 units, a 40 percent quarter-on-quarter rise. The company said that cyclone Biparjoy affected the supply, but the customer demand is expected to gain momentum.

Atul Auto reported a 30.3 percent decline in its sale at 1,267 units in June, down from 30.3 percent from 1,818 units in the year-ago periods. SML Isuzu reported a total sales of 1,279 units in June, three percent down from 1,322 units.

Eicher Motors posted a 6.5 percent rise in total VE commercial vehicles in June at 6,725 units against 6,307 units in the previous year.