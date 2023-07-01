June Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki sales up by 2%, Hyundai sales rise 5% — check other automakers' performance

By Asmita Pant

While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The automobile companies have released sales data for the month of June. While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The country's biggest auto company in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1.5 lakh units in June, 1.6 percent higher on year-on-year basis. The domestic sales grew 6.1 percent, while exports witnessed a 17 percent decline.