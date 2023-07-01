CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsJune Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki sales up by 2%, Hyundai sales rise 5% — check other automakers' performance

June Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki sales up by 2%, Hyundai sales rise 5% — check other automakers' performance

June Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki sales up by 2%, Hyundai sales rise 5% — check other automakers' performance
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jul 1, 2023 4:03:04 PM IST (Updated)

While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The automobile companies have  released sales data for the month of June. While the performance varies, weak exports remain a concern for most automakers. According to brokerage firm Nomura, the passenger vehicle demand has been tepid during June especially for the small car segment with discounts inching up further.

The country's biggest auto company in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1.5 lakh units in June, 1.6 percent higher on year-on-year basis. The domestic sales grew 6.1 percent, while exports witnessed a 17 percent decline.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X