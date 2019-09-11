Auto
Auto, manufacturing firms shed one-third share value in a year
Updated : September 11, 2019 07:32 AM IST
Data from the bourses suggest that in just the past one year, the automobile and manufacturing companies, have seen over one-third of their share value getting eroded.
During the period in consideration, the Nifty metal index has lost the most among the 11 sectors constituting the benchmark index.
Among the 15 constituent stocks of the auto index, Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems and Ashok Leyland have been worse hit, losing 55 percent , 66 percent and 51 percent, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more