Tata Motors is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Break the Chain’ order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms and hygiene standards.

"We continue to remain vigilant about the safety and wellbeing of our employees. In addition to mandated testing, screening at plant gates is robust and if a symptomatic case is identified, we ensure that the employee is isolated and provided with all support for quarantine and contact tracing thereafter," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

"Our medical teams have also begun vaccination drives in our plants by collaborating with local health authorities, for our eligible employees of age 45 years and above."