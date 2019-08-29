Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Auto insurance growth still positive at 4%, unlike auto sales numbers, says ICICI Lombard

Updated : August 29, 2019 04:18 PM IST

Auto insurance growth still positive at 4%, unlike auto sales numbers, says ICICI Lombard
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CBDT chairman gets 1 year extension, government appoints a member but board continues to struggle

CBDT chairman gets 1 year extension, government appoints a member but board continues to struggle

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: Here's what the RBI, major brokerage houses and rating agencies expect

India Q1 GDP data on Friday: Here's what the RBI, major brokerage houses and rating agencies expect

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

ThoughtSpot raises Rs 1,794 crore in Series-E funding, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV