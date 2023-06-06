Auto giants hit record highs: Tata Motors leads the way with 42 percent year-to-date growth

Auto sales for the month of May have displayed strength on the wholesale front, and the retail numbers released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India indicate an overall 10 percent growth in auto sales for the industry in May.

Numerous automobile companies, including Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), TVS Motor, and Force Motors from the broader market, have reached new 52-week highs. These companies have experienced substantial year-to-date gains.

For instance, Tata Motors is the leading gainer in the Nifty index, with a growth of approximately 42 percent this year. Bajaj Auto has also seen a rise of 30 percent, Maruti is up by about 16 percent, and M&M has experienced a 13 percent increase.

This double-digit growth marks a significant improvement after several months of lackluster or single-digit growth. While passenger vehicles and two-wheelers continue to show single-digit growth, commercial vehicles have made a remarkable comeback.

The passenger vehicle industry is benefiting from factors such as improved vehicle availability, a strong backlog of orders, and robust demand for new launches. The upcoming month of June alone will witness the introduction of several new passenger vehicle models.

Notable launches include the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which will compete with the Thar, generating significant interest. Additionally, the Honda Elevate , Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and Mercedes AMG are also set to hit the market.

Tata Motors, in particular, has witnessed an improvement in JLR retail sales since April. Furthermore, they have signed a $1.6 billion deal for a battery EV plant in Gujarat, adding to the positive developments in the auto sector.