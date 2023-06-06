CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsAuto giants hit record highs: Tata Motors leads the way with 42 percent year to date growth

Auto giants hit record highs: Tata Motors leads the way with 42 percent year-to-date growth

Auto giants hit record highs: Tata Motors leads the way with 42 percent year-to-date growth
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy  Jun 6, 2023 4:17:58 PM IST (Published)

Auto sales for the month of May have displayed strength on the wholesale front, and the retail numbers released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India indicate an overall 10 percent growth in auto sales for the industry in May.

Numerous automobile companies, including Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), TVS Motor, and Force Motors from the broader market, have reached new 52-week highs. These companies have experienced substantial year-to-date gains.

For instance, Tata Motors is the leading gainer in the Nifty index, with a growth of approximately 42 percent this year. Bajaj Auto has also seen a rise of 30 percent, Maruti is up by about 16 percent, and M&M has experienced a 13 percent increase.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X