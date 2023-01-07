Autos this week: Auto Expo returns, Mercedes and Ducati India launch schedule and more

From the return of the auto expo after a three-year hiatus to luxury brands outlining their 2023 launch plans for Indian markets, the past week was full of action for the auto sector. Here are all the important auto headlines from the week that has gone by.

The Indian car market is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 lockdowns. One of the impacts of the lockdowns had been no Auto Expo. Attended by millions of car lovers in the country, the event is making a comeback.

In other news, luxury brands have already outlined their launch plans for Indian markets with Mercedes-Benz and Ducatti highlighting what they have to offer to India in 2023.

Auto Expo returns after three years

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the Auto Expo is set to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 13 to 18. The Auto Expo - Component Show will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The show will see some of the biggest manufacturers showcase their best and newest for visitors and audiences.

Kia EV9 to be showcased at Auto Expo

Kia will be showcasing its electric concept SUV ‘EV9’ at the Auto Expo 2023 . The Kia EV9 may offer features like a dual-motor and four-wheel-drive in the top variant. The entry-level variant is expected to come with a single motor and rear-wheel drive. The car is supposed to be the flagship electric SUV offering from the South Korean car manufacturer.

India’s first modular e-scooter at Auto Expo

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Motovolt will be unveiling its indigenously designed e-scooter. The company claims that the e-scooter will come with a modularity feature that will enable riders to make customisations to the e-scooter. The EV is expected to have a top speed of more than 60 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 new models in India

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz will be launching 10 new models in India in 2023. The company launched its AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet model on January 6 as first of the 10 vehicles that it will launch in India. The company has stated that the majority of the new launches will be in the over Rs 1-crore price category.

Ducati India to launch 9 new bikes in 2023

Italian hyperbike manufacturer Ducati’s Indian outfit has said that the company will be launching nine new bikes in India this year. The models are expected to be priced between Rs 10.39 lakh and Rs 72 lakh. The models that the OEM will launch in India include Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.