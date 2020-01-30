Auto Expo organisers say no impact of coronavirus on Chinese participation

Fear of Coronavirus spread is unlikely to impact participation of Chinese companies in Auto Expo 2020. Officials from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are having regular meetings with the officials from the health ministry, said an organiser.

All efforts are being made to dispel any anxiety among participants and visitors, the official said. Chinese automobile companies have purchased 20 percent of the space at the Auto Expo venue, to be held in Greater Noida from February 7.

The likes of SAIC-owned MG Motors, FAW, Great Wall and BYD have planned a grand vehicle showcase. With several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) not participating owing to the slowdown, the Chinese companies and their cars would definitely be among the highlights of the Auto Expo.

At the components expo taking place at Pragati Maidan, more than 200 Chinese exhibitors are participating.

Officials from SIAM and ACMA told CNBC-TV18 that the Coronavirus outbreak in China has not impacted plans in any way.

“80 percent of the exhibitors and their vehicles are already at the venue and there is no change,” said an official from the organising team.

A spokesperson for SAIC-owned MG Motors said their vehicles were already in India and they have no teams coming from China.

The organisers are following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and WHO. Sources said each exhibition hall would have a medical room, there will be multiple points for hand sanitisers and posters about do’s and don’ts would be pasted across the venue.

“Coronavirus is a global concern. We have not seen any adverse impact. We have been in touch with Chinese companies and there have been no pull-outs. We will be deploying additional medical teams and there would be a provision for masks as well”, said Deepak Jain, President, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association.

Another official said that a lot of effort is being made to maintain hygiene in bathrooms and cooking areas.

Rajan Wadhera, president SIAM, said: "We wanted to convey that we have gone through advisories issued by Ministry of Health and we are taking adequate precautions."