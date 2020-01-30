Auto Expo organisers say no impact of coronavirus on Chinese participation
Updated : January 30, 2020 06:47 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020: All efforts are being made to dispel any anxiety among participants and visitors, an official said.
Auto Expo 2020: At the components expo taking place at Pragati Maidan, more than 200 Chinese exhibitors are participating.
Auto Expo 2020: Sources said each exhibition hall would have a medical room, there will be multiple points for hand sanitisers and posters about do’s and don’ts would be pasted across the venue.
