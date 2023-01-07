In 2023’s event, many cars from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, and Renault India will be unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo.
India's biggest motor show, the Auto Expo 2023, will take place in January after a gap of three years due to COVID-19. This year’s event will see a slew of manufacturers showcasing multiple concepts, future technologies and upcoming models.
Indian Motor Show, a biennial event which takes place in January or February every alternate year, will be held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.
Here’s what India’s biggest automotive event is expected to offer:
Maruti Suzuki
Like every year, Maruti Suzuki will have a sprawling pavilion at the Auto Expo. The brand will showcase no less than 16 different vehicles, which will include new concepts, existing models and some technology demonstrators. Maruti Suzuki’s first fully electric SUV concept will also be showcased and will be aimed at highlighting the company’s EV plans for the Indian market.
MG Motor
MG is set to go all guns blazing for Auto Expo 2023, and will have six new cars – the Hector and Hector Plus facelifts, Air City EV, MG 4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate and MG6 sedan.
Hyundai
Hyundai is expected to have a slew of concept cars on display at the event. This year, the brand’s theme will focus on autonomous driving tech and electric vehicles.
Toyota
Japanese carmaker Toyota, at its first-ever appearance at the Auto Expo, will showcase its range of strong hybrid models, a plug-in hybrid, a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) and flex-fuel hybrid vehicles. In addition to this, the carmaker is also expected to unveil pure EVs along with hydrogen concept tech.
BYD
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD (Build Your Dreams), which recently launched its new Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market, will be showcasing its new electric sedan, Seal, for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
Lexus
This will be Lexus' first outing at the Auto Expo and it will be one of the only two luxury carmakers at the event. The company is likely to use this opportunity to showcase some of its EVs to gauge customer interest, although it hasn’t unveiled any plans to launch an electric vehicle in India any time soon.
Kia
South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia has announced that it will showcase its electric concept SUV ‘EV9,’ along with unveiling a few new offerings.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors is expected to unveil a wide range of new models, mostly EVs at the Auto Expo 2023. The homegrown automaker could also showcase the updated Safari and the Harrier SUVs at the 2023 Auto Expo.
