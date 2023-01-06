Auto Expo 2023: Ticket prices and where to get them

The Auto Expo 2023 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from 13 to 18 January 2023. The Auto Expo - Component Show will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Auto Expo was last held in 2020 in India. This event usually is organised every two years, but the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) pushed the event to 2023 due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic-led circumstances. The Auto Expo 2023 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 13 to 18, 2023. The Auto Expo - Component Show will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The Motor Show is the main attraction and will be open to business ticket holders on January 13 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and the general public from January 13-18 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Entry to the venue will be closed an hour before closing time each day, and entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time.

Ticket Price

13 January 2023: Rs 750 for business visitors

14-15 January 2023: Rs 475 for general public

16- 18 January 2023: Rs 350 for general public

The Auto Expo will be exclusively open to media on January 11 and 12 for launch events.

Where to get

Tickets for the Indian Motor Show 2023 can be purchased through BookMyShow and can be booked online. The India Expo Mart, located near the JP Golf Course, offers 64,000 square meters of exhibition space, convention facilities, lounges, business centres, food courts, parking, and other amenities.

Children under five and individuals in wheelchairs with an attendant do not need a ticket to attend.

Auto Expo 2023: Vehicles

The Auto Expo is an exciting opportunity for automobile enthusiasts and will include the launches and unveiling of cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles (Trucks & Buses), vintage cars, supercars and bikes, tires and tubes, oil companies, automotive design and technology, engineering and IT for Automobile companies, Institutions, Universities, etc., Financial Institutions, Auto Insurance Companies, Media & Auto Publications.

Participating manufacturers

In 2023’s event, many cars from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, and Renault India will be unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo.

In addition, several electric cars are also scheduled to be unveiled at the event. One can expect electric vehicle makers and battery brands to present their latest offerings at the Expo. These include BYD India, Tork Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Hero Electric, Log9 Material, ELMoto, Matter Motorworks, CE Info Systems, Sibros Technologies India, Omjay Eeve, Autoline E-Mobility, Hop Electric, Devot Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Greaves Cotton, and Omega Seiki Mobility.