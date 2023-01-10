At the upcoming Indian Motor Show, the Tata group company has already confirmed to showcase the Curvv and Avinya concepts. The Curvv concept previews the brand’s second-generation EV architecture, while the Avinya offers a peek into the brand’s third-generation EV architecture, which is expected to go into production by 2025.

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors has teased a slew of models, including a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company in its teaser suggested showcasing three new concepts, which look like the all-electric versions of its premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) Harrier and Safari along with its compact hatchback Altroz.

Tata Motors’ EV division Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, in a Twitter post, said, “We’re all set to unveil the future of India’s mobility at the Auto Expo 2023. Are you ready? Stay tuned. 11th January, 2023. #AutoExpo2023 #MovingIndia #EvolveToElectric”

According to reports, all these new EVs will be based on their existing platform but will be modified to accommodate the company’s Ziptron electric powertrain.

At the upcoming Indian Motor Show, the Tata group company has already confirmed to showcase the Curvv and Avinya concepts. The Curvv concept previews the brand’s second-generation EV architecture, while the Avinya offers a peek into the brand’s third-generation EV architecture, which is expected to go into production by 2025.

Tata Motors’ this third-generation EV architecture is likely to offer next-generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and will also support ultra-fast charging to provide a driving range of around 500 km of range in under 30 minutes.

Harrier, Safari EV

Tata Motors’ these electric SUV twins are expected to get a much more powerful electric motor and a higher capacity battery pack compared to its current electric offerings. The company is also expected to offer 4×4 capability on the high-end variants. Although the company still haven’t revealed any powertrain or other details yet.

Both Harrier and Safari EVs are likely to come with a driving range of around 450 km and a battery pack with a capacity of nearly 60 kWh. In addition to this, the new electric SUVs will also come equipped with aerodynamic improvement features like optimised bumpers, spoilers, wheels and air intake.

In terms of performance, the electric motor is expected to churn out a peak power output of around 200 PS and 400 Nm.

Altroz EV

Tata Motors compact hatchback Altroz's electrified version was first unveiled in the near production avatar alongside its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

While the production version of Altroz electric was expected to hit the market soon but the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting shortage of semiconductor chips resulted in the delay in the launch.

Altroz electric, in terms of powertrain, will come with the same electric motor and battery pack as in the company’s Nexon EV. This electric motor develops around 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque and is powered through a lithium-ion battery pack with 30.2 kWh of capacity. Moreover, due to Altroz’s better aerodynamics and lighter weight, the electric hatchback is expected to get a higher ARAI-certified range than the Nexon EV’s 312 km.