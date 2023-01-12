After a 3-year pause, the Auto Expo kicked off in the capital on Tuesday. Tata Motors showcased Tata Avinya, Sierra and Harrier EV concepts and CURVV SUV coupe in near-production avatars.

CNBC-TV18 spoke exclusively to Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and MD, Tata Passenger Elec Mobility on when we can expect a formal launch of these vehicles showcased at Auto Expo.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview

A: All the products that we have shown here are not just concepts they are all intended to be launched in the next two to three-year timeframe. Tata Avinya, let me start with the one which is the farthest in terms of launch, we are targeting Avinya to come in say end of 2025. Harrier is also you saw it has been shown as an EV with quite differentiated exterior looks also, this we intend to bring in 2024. Then we have the Sierra, it also comes in very, very fine. So, these are the three products that we showcased and these are the timelines.

Q: You have also said that Tata Motors will play in different segments, not just in the affordable sub-Rs 10 lakh range. So, these will be cars which will cater now to the higher-end of customers, is this going to be the next focus for Tata Motors?

A: We are absolutely following where the market trend is also shifting and we have seen that within 10 years back the cars were at a median price level of Rs 3.50 to 4 lakh and then by 2015-16 it became like Rs 5.50 to 6 lakh, today the median price is Rs 9 to 9.50 lakh and it is shifting towards the right as far as prices are concerned. So, we are just following the trend that is asked for more and more SUVs and that is what you see in the portfolio. It is mostly the SUVs that we have launched and therefore if it is true for ICE, it is true for EVs that people are more excited about a CV concept. They are looking for bigger cars because there are a lot of customers who are upgrading their current cars. So therefore we are absolutely going in sync with where the growth and sweet spot of the market is going to be.

Q: I would just like to ask you about the CURVV coupe. This is the ICE version that has been unveiled, last year you showcase the electric prototype. Give us a sense of the strategy behind this vehicle when could it hit the markets, is this a production-ready vehicle?

A: This is absolutely a production-ready vehicle. In April 2022 we showcased the EV version and that was the first generation 2 EV version that we had displayed. Now, what is generation 2 EV, generation 1 EVs which are the Nexon , Tiago, Tigor were just replacing the current powertrain, whatever space was available we are backing the batteries and the electric powertrains. In Gen 2 vehicle we are significantly modifying the current architectures to make it more electric-ready, in the sense that it can take big higher range from 400 kilometer to 550 kilometer and comes with very sophisticated features that you see in global cars EV cars, so that is the generation 2.

Generation 2 does therefore both EV as well as ICE, as the generation 1 cars did. The Gen 3 car will only do EV which is Avinya. So that's the concept, we will first bring CURVV in EV and in say a quarter or two will come with the ICE version of that.

Q: So when can we expect the CURVV EV?

A: It should be in 2024. Hopefully, both should come in the year 2024.

Q: CNG - that's a segment that Tata Motors has now started aggressively pursuing. You had the Punch CNG prototype. I won't call it a prototype. It was a production-ready vehicle which has been showcased here is going to hit the market now in the next couple of months?

A: One thing I would like to draw your attention CNG has always been a car with great value proposition in terms of economics. And that's the reason you see that CNG has been growing at a very fast pace as the network of CNG stations are also increasing. But CNG has always been a very compromised cars, in terms of performance, features and boot space. Our approach has to take away all these compromises. There should be no car offered to a customer which is always compromised and therefore Punch and Altroz is an expansion of our portfolio from what earlier we had a Tiago and Tigor and this is going to take away the compromise of booth space. This is an innovation done by our engineering team and I would request you to go and see that innovation. We intend to bring it in this year itself.

Q: Also give us a sense of the growth that you have seen in this fiscal so far, and how do you expect to close FY 23?

A: So this fiscal has been very strong, and I would say that it has been very interesting fiscal and even calendar area also if you see the last calendar year, the first half or the first quarter of this financial year was supply constrained. Then you started seeing the easing of supplies, industry started supplying 1 million vehicles to the market. Therefore, a lot of pent-up demand which was there has got released. This financial year just like the calendar year 22 is going to hit about 3.8 million units as compared to last financial year, which was three 3.1. It's a massive growth, 25 percent coming because of the secular growth that in any case PV industry was seeing, but also because of say three lakh to four lakh of pent which was in the system which has got released.

So far, we see the trend in the market that bookings are sustaining at certain levels. Of course, it is more for certain popular cars. And for the rest of the cars, the regular cars, the supply is more than demand. So given the significant growth that we are going to see this year, in this financial year, the base is going to be big. Therefore next year, I would expect that it's going to be just a single-digit growth as compared to say 25 percent growth that we are going to see this financial year.