Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2023: Auto major to showcase 14 electric vehicles and concepts

Tata Motors has the biggest stall at the expo this year and their launches range across the electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, and the commercial vehicle segment. It is showcasing 14 electric vehicles and concepts.

Tata Motors has unveiled the Magic EV, the Prime e28, ultra e.9 as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck at the Auto Expo 2023, among its commercial vehicle segments.

Next up, is the private vehicle segment.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as well as Noel Tata are also present at the Tata Motors pavilion.

N Chandra said the Tata Group is focusing on digital, energy and supply-chain transition,, which is driving growth for the Indian economy.

He said the group is committed to zero emissions and circular economy as well as to preserve nature and biodiversity. "Every group company is working together to achieve these three significant goals, which also includes net zero emissions by 2045. Tata Motors is driving this change at great speed across the globe," he said.

He added that when the Tata Group first decided to move into the EV space, it was made possibly by brining together all the group companies' efforts. And since then the company has come a long way.

"For us it is not only about electric vehicles, it is about every new technology that can drive this change to deliver zero carbon emission as well as given customers a range of choices and driving comfor," he said.

Talking about the commercial vehicles' launch before his speech, he said a comprehensive view has been taken to bring new mobility to urban and intra-city transport, efforts are on for long distance heavy duty commercial trucking and buses.

"In passenger cars we have successful launches in 3-4 years and grateful for Indian consumers for tremendous encouragement we have got. I truly believe transition to electric mobility will happen much faster than what we are imagining. We have a number of products lined up. Not only customer comfort, but the whole experience, the technology, that will help consumers. we want to see this change happen for Indian consumers happen world-class," he said.

Tata Motors unveiled new internal combustion engines with greater fuel efficiency. Among passenger vehicles, it showcased the Altrzo CNG as well as the Curvv Coupe.

