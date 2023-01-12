Auto Expo 2023: SWITCH EiV 7 electric bus for smart city travel unveiled

Hinduja Group's SWITCH also displayed India’s first electric double-decker bus, the open-top variant of SWITCH EiV 22, which boasts wide front and back doors, two staircases, and an emergency door that complies with the latest recent safety regulations.

The electric bus comes equipped with a brand-new generation of modular batteries with advanced NMC chemistry that was specially developed for the Indian market and climate, the company said.

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, the electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group company, unveiled its new electric bus SWITCH EiV 7 at the Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday, January 12. Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, presented this ultramodern electric bus for smart city travel.

"Strengthening the current EiV series, the new SWITCH EiV 7 is uniquely configured to meet the demanding needs of the urban community such as last mile connectivity through metro feeders and smart commute for staff and schools," the company said in a statement.

"This bus will deliver exceptional drive performance and efficiency and will be embedded with proprietary technology solutions, including ‘SWITCH iON’ to enable remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring, ensuring peace of mind for the operators," it said in a statement.

Reacting to the launch, SWITCH Mobility Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, “Within a short span of market entry in India, our strong order book validates the trust and confidence our esteemed customers have in our brand. We will continue to work towards introducing best-in-class technologies and innovations for sustainable solutions for public transport for cleaner, emission-free cities”

Mahesh Babu, CEO said, “SWITCH EiV 7 is built on an advanced architecture, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and superior performance, thus enabling smart city commute in India.”

“Also, our other showcase at the Expo, the renewed iconic double decker, SWITCH EiV 22, is designed to create an impact in tourism, and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market,’ he added.

Further, SWITCH also displayed India’s first electric double-decker bus, the open-top variant of SWITCH EiV 22, which boasts wide front and back doors, two staircases, and an emergency door that complies with the latest recent safety regulations.

According to the company, 65 passengers may be accommodated in the electric bus. A 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with a twin gun charging system drives the SWITCH EiV 22.