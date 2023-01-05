Motovolt claims that its indigenously designed e-scooter will come with a modularity feature that will enable riders to make customisations to the e-scooter as per their needs and will be a multi-utility solution for both personal and fleet use.

Homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer Motovolt on Thursday announced its foray into the Indian high-speed (60 kmph) space with the launch of a multi-purpose e-scooter at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt, in a statement said, “We wanted to enter the market with a fully indigenous and smart e-scooter that delivers unmatched rider experience. This first-of-its-kind e-scooter is designed and engineered to be a multi-utility solution for both personal and fleet use.”

The company revealed that its indigenously designed e-scooter will come with a modularity feature that will enable riders to make customisations to the e-scooter as per their needs.

Motovolt also claims its upcoming e-scooter to be a multi-utility solution for both personal and fleet use and will come with many smart features and smartphone app connectivity.

The upcoming Auto Expo is set to be a key event in the Indian automobile market, and many other vehicle manufacturers including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and car makers are expected to unveil new products and concepts.

Motovolt was founded in 2019 by Tushar Choudhary as a mass-market micro-mobility EV company. Currently, it operates in the segment of electric bikes and two-wheelers which run under 25 kmph speed and consume less than 250W rated power.

The company, in the last 9 months, has registered 18x growth in sales and had seen a capital infusion of around Rs 25 crore. Its manufacturing facility is in Kolkata and is looking to grow its annual sales from 4,000 units to 60,000 units in the next 12 months.

