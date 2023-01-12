Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils hydrogen fuel cell powered Euniq 7

MG Euniq 7, on the inside, comes with a 2+2+3 seating configuration. The MPV also comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital driver’s display, electronic parking brakes, and electronically-operated rear doors and tailgate.

MG Motor, on Thursdays, unveiled a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), called the Euniq 7, on the second day of Auto Expo 2023. According to the company, the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Euniq 7 will come with a 6.4kg hydrogen fuel tank and will offer a driving range of around 605km with the only emission being H2O (water) as the byproduct.

MG Euniq 7 looks and design

MG Motor India’s this latest MPV Euniq 7, in terms of dimensions, is largely similar to its rival Kia Carnival and also gets similar rear sliding doors. The new hydrogen-powered MPV, in terms of looks, shares its design with the Gloster and comes equipped with a tall front profile, a large grille and LED headlights.

Euniq 7, at the Auto Expo 2023, was revealed in a dual-tonne paint scheme with blue in the lower half and white on the upper half of the exteriors. However, the Euniq 7’s rear-end styling is much more minimalistic and features wraparound LED taillights.

MG Euniq 7 powertrain options

Euniq 7 MPV’s powertrain uses an electrochemical power generation unit, a hydrogen storage device, and an electric drive system. This power unit generates an output of around 150kW.

In addition to this, the company also claims that its 6.4kg high-pressure hydrogen storage tank can be filled in around 3-5 minutes. MG Motor also stated that the operating temperature range of its latest MPV is as low as -30°C.

MG Euniq 7 interior and features

MG Euniq 7, on the inside, comes with a 2+2+3 seating configuration. The MPV also comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital driver’s display, electronic parking brakes, and electronically-operated rear doors and tailgate.

MG India is unlikely to launch the Euniq 7 in India, but this showcase demonstrates its capability to produce another fuel alternative to petrol, diesel and electric.