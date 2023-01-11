The new EV’s dashboard gets minimal design and sports two floating screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. The MG4’s centre console also features a rotary dial and wireless charging pad. In terms of tech features, the MG4 comes with a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and ADAS.

British automotive marque MG Motor, on Wednesday, unveiled its latest electric hatchback MG4 at the Auto Expo 2023. MG4 electric vehicle (EV), which was first unveiled globally in July 2022, is a born-electric vehicle based on Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor’s modular scalable platform.

In addition to this, the company has also revealed Hector and Hector Plus facelifts starting at Rs 14.72 lakh and Rs 20.14 lakh respectively.

MG4 design and features

Currently, MG4 is sold in more than 20 European markets and is available in six colour options: Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Volcano Orange, Arctic White, Camden Grey, and Dynamic Red. MG Motor’s MG4, in terms of dimensions, is the same size as its existing sports utility vehicle (SUV) ZS EV.

The MG4 EV comes equipped with two floating screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. Moreover, the new car also gets premium upholstery and advanced driver-aid systems (ADAS).

Dimensionally, the MG4 is about the same size as the ZS EV SUV, which is already on sale here. In overseas markets, it takes on cars like the Volkswagen ID.3. The MG4 is an attractive-looking hatchback with some crossover-inspired design cues. It features crisp lines, sheer surfaces and certain details that seem inspired by the Cyberster roadster concept.

MG4 powertrains

The MG4 EV is available with two battery packs – 51kWh and a larger 64kWh; the former, while the latter makes 203hp. Both variants come in single-motor, rear-wheel drive configurations.

Globally, MG4 EV offers multiple charging options – a 12V portable charger and both AC and DC charging. The electric hatchback is available with two battery pack options - a 51kWh pack which produces 170hp and a 64kWh pack which develops 203hp. The company also claims that the EV can offer a maximum driving range of up to 450 km.

MG also claims that the MG4 with the smaller battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 39 minutes, while the larger battery pack takes just 35 minutes. The MG4 EV is compatible with a 150kW DC charger.

