Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils concept electric SUV eVX with 550 km driving range

According to Maruti Suzuki, this concept eVX SUV will be based on a dedicated EV architecture and will be jointly developed with Japanese manufacturer Toyota. Reportedly, Both Toyota and Maruti will also share the same platform for their SUVs.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, unveiled its first concept electric vehicle (EV), eVX, at the Auto Expo 2023. The homegrown automaker’s new sports utility vehicle, eVX, is slated to go on sale in 2025.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President at SMC, while unveiling the product at the expo, said, "We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority."

"We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 100 billion (Rs 10,000 crore) in the production of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) and their batteries," Suzuki said.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said: "We believe in exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support the Government of India's twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070."

Takeuchi also said that the approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localisation. He said the Concept eVX is Suzuki's first global strategic electric vehicle and is making its debut in India.

"It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language, and as a battery electric vehicle, it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environmental friendliness and sustainability," he added.

Maruti Suzuki concept eVX: design and features

According to Maruti Suzuki, this concept eVX SUV will be based on a dedicated EV architecture and will be jointly developed with Japanese manufacturer Toyota. Reportedly, Toyota and Maruti will also share the same platform for their SUVs.

Maruti also claims that this new platform will help the company to develop a “range of future full-EV models” in the coming years. The production-spec Maruti’s YV8 SUV and its Toyota counterpart will be manufactured in Gujarat, India and will also be exported to oversea markets.

Maruti’s concept eVX SUV, in terms of dimension, is 4,300mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,600mm high. The concept SUV also features high ground clearance, rugged cladding running across the external body and a sloping roofline for a coupe-SUV-like look.

Maruti Suzuki concept eVX: powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki’s concept eVX is a mid-size electric car designed and developed by Japan‘s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). According to the company, eVX SUV will get its juices through a 60 kWh battery pack and offer up to 550 km of driving range on a single charge.

In addition, the company is also expected to offer an entry-level version with a smaller battery pack of around 48kWh. This SUV version will offer around 400km of claimed driving range.

In addition to the concept eVX SUV, Maruti Suzuki is also showcasing its other eco-friendly offerings like the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. “With a specific emphasis on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India,” the company stated.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils electric hatchback MG4

(With inputs from PTI)